6 injured after train hits tractor-trailer at Belton rail crossing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six people were injured when a train collided with a tractor-trailer in Belton on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened about 4 p.m. at the intersection of E. 187th Street and Holmes Road, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the tractor-trailer got stuck at the top of the railroad tracks at the crossing, which had gates, according to Maj. Kevin Tieman, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

Nick Kastelan/KSHB 41

The train hit the truck, but was not knocked off its tracks.

The six injured were taken to hospitals.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is taking over the investigation.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

