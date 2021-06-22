Watch
63-year-old man faces assault, robbery charges after release from Northland detention center

Posted at 8:31 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 21:31:21-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 63-year-old man faces robbery and assault charges after attempting to steal a truck last week from an off-duty police officer shortly after being released from a Northland detention center.

Luwayne B. Zundel, who had been held at Shoal Creek Patrol Division, 6801 Northeast Pleasant Valley Road, now faces second-degree robbery and third- and fourth-degree assault charges for the June 18 incident.

Police said Zundel got into the driver’s side of a truck in the parking lot at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Temple, in the 7000 block of Searcy Creek Parkway, while the off-duty officer and his father were picking up a trailer.

“The son (the off-duty officer) climbed into the truck, and he and Zundel struggled over the gear shift. The truck was rolling through the lot, and the off-duty officer feared it would strike other vehicles,” the release stated. “The victim told Zundel he was an off-duty officer, but the suspect kept his foot on the accelerator while he assaulted the victim and tried to gouge his eyes. The victim was able to get his foot on the brake pedal, at which point his father was able to pull the suspect out of the truck. His son came tumbling down on top of the suspect.”

The off-duty officer, who suffered minor injuries, and his father “held the suspect down” until officers arrived, according to the release.

Zundel is being held “in lieu of a $100,000 cash-only bond,” the release stated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.

