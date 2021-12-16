65-year-old woman accused of multiple incidents of child abuse at downtown KCMO daycare

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 65-year-old daycare worker is charged in Jackson County Court with nine counts of child abuse for punching, causing abrasions and other injuries to a 10-month-old child.

Cheryl Tate of Lenexa, Kansas, worked at a downtown Kansas City, Missouri, daycare when the alleged abuse happened in late October and early November, according to court documents.

The child's mother told investigators her son had been in the daycare for about two weeks when she noticed bruises on the child's back, according to court documents.

Video surveillance revealed Tate also hit the baby in the mouth, lifted the baby by his neck and head, and pushed his head down.

Doctors at Children's Mercy Hospital examined the baby and concluded he suffered from Child Physical Abuse.

Tate told investigators in mid-December she "let her frustrations get the better of her," the court documents state.

She also said she couldn't take the baby's crying and she hit him in the back and face.

