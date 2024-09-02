7-year-old girl, man killed in boat crash on Gasconade River Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 7 year old girl and a 30 year old man were killed and five other people injured in a boat crash on the Gasconade River Sunday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Reven N. Newbound, 30, of Owensville, Missouri, was driving a 2002 Gatorboat on the Gasconade river upstream of Pointers Creek when he struck a root wad.

The crash caused the boat to collide with a rock bluff and become partially submerged.

Newbound and a 7-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene.

A male toddler, four-year-old female, 9 year old female and a 29-year-old woman suffered serious injuries.

A 21 year old female also on the boat suffered minor injuries.

