75-year-old KCMO man airlifted to hospital after Hickory County, Missouri, crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 75-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man was injured in a crash Friday morning, just north of Quincy, Missouri.

The man was driving a 2023 Ford Edge on Missouri Route 83, when he failed to stop for a stop sign at County Road 2-83, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP says the Ford moved into the path of a 2017 GMC Acadia and was struck.

The Kansas City, Missouri, man was airlifted to a hospital in Springfield with serious injuries.

The driver of the Acadia was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

MSHP is investigating the crash.

