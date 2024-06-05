75-year-old man killed in Wednesday morning crash near K-32, I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Wednesday morning near K-32 and Interstate 435.

Just before 9:30 a.m., authorities responded to milepost 23.7.

Investigators determined a Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on K-32 while a Chevy Silverado and Ford Transit were stopped at a traffic signal on K-32 at the I-435 southbound exit ramp intersection.

The Transit and Silverado were in the left turn lane when the Explorer left its lane and entered the turn lane. The Explorer subsequently struck the other two vehicles.

KHP said the driver of the Explorer, 75-year-old Rickey Don Newman, of Edwardsville, died as a result of the crash. The other occupant of the Explorer suffered minor injuries.

Due to complaints of pain, KHP said it is possible the Silverado driver was injured.

Additionally, the Transit driver sustained minor injuries.

—