78-year-old KCK man killed in Thursday night wreck on I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 78-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man died when the car he was riding in was struck from behind Thursday night.

Troopers say Darrell Richardson was a passenger in a 2014 Jeep Cherokee on the shoulder of westbound Interstate 70 near 18th Street Expressway in KCK.

Around 10:15 p.m., the Jeep was struck by a 2007 Chrysler 300. The collision sent the Jeep into a ditch on the side of the interstate, where it rolled over. The Chrysler also wound up in the ditch on the side of the interstate.

The driver of the Chrysler 300, a 29-year-old KCK man, was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Jeep, a 60-year-old KCK woman, was also transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

