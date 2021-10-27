8 members of Kansas City, Kansas, organization indicted on forced labor crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eight members from United Nation of Islam, which was founded in Maryland but later headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas, were indicted on charges related to alleged forced labor crimes on victims allegedly as young as eight.

Court documents showed Royall Jenkins, who founded the UNOI and referred to himself as Allah, allegedly recruited hundreds of followers across the country.

Jenkins allegedly instituted UNOI principals which "included rules that members had to follow, required “duty” or unpaid labor, and emphasized the eternal consequences of noncompliance."

The UNOI would reportedly recruit minors and young adults around the country to run businesses, and perform labor free of charge, according to court documents

The eight members who were indicted reportedly helped oversee the employees.

Those included Kaaba Majeed, Yunus Rassoul, James Staton, Randolph Rodney Hadley, Daniel Aubrey Jenkins, Dana Peach, Etenia Kinard and Jacelyn Greenwell.

All eight defendants were indicted on counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor and forced labor for crimes committed from Oct. 2000 through Nov. 2012.

Court documents allege some victims were as young as eight-years-old and often worked 16 hour days with out pay.

While performing the forced labor, they were often allegedly punished by the defendants; the actions allegedly included physical abuse and even having food withheld from them.

A grand jury issued the indictment on Oct. 21.

