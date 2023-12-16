80-year old Raymore woman, 2 others injured in collision on Missouri 13 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people from Raymore, Missouri, were injured in a single-vehicle collision on Friday afternoon on Missouri 13 Highway in Polk County.

Around 1:25 p.m. Friday, the driver of a 2016 Chrysler Town & Country was traveling on southbound Missouri 13 Highway, just south of Humansville.

The Chrysler traveled off the left side of the road into the median.

An 80-year-old female passenger of the Chrysler was seriously injured in the collision.

The 80-year-old male driver was suffered minor injuries while an 81-year-old female passenger was moderately injured.

All three occupants of the vehicle were transported to area hospitals.