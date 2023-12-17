80-year-old struck, killed Sunday in KCK accident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 80-year-old man was struck and killed Sunday in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police report the accident took place around 1:40 p.m. near 38th Street and Interstate 635.

The man had stopped his vehicle on the east side of 38th to assist a houseless individual on the west side of the street, per KCKPD.

As he was crossing the road to re-enter his vehicle, the 80-year-old man was struck by a northbound-traveling vehicle.

He died at the scene.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

—

