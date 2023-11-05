Watch Now
9 patients treated for smoke inhalation after house fire early Sunday morning in Leawood

Posted at 11:11 AM, Nov 05, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nine patients were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire early Sunday morning in the 13800 block of Pembroke Drive in Leawood.

The Leawood Fire Department says all occupants of the home have been displaced.

The Leawood and Overland Park fire departments, and Johnson County MED-ACT, responded to the blaze around 2:25 a.m. Sunday.

All occupants had evacuated the home by the time crews arrived to the scene.

Crews located heavy flames in the rear of the home, which spread to the attic, according to the Leawood Fire Department.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 3:11 a.m., and the fire was extinguished six minutes later.

Nine patients were treated by Johnson County MED-ACT at the scene. One of the individuals was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

The Leawood Fire Department says damage from the fire is estimated to be around $200,000.

