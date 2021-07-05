9-year-old among 3 shot in Missouri fireworks altercation

LEMAY, Mo. — A suburban St. Louis man fired at a group of people shooting off fireworks for the Fourth of July, wounding a 9-year-old boy and two women, authorities said.

Donald Meek, 27, who lives in the Lemay area, was booked early Monday into the St. Louis County Justice Center on three counts each of second-degree assault and armed criminal action. Bond is set at $200,000, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Police said Meek brandished a .45-caliber weapon after an argument and minor physical altercation. The victims already were injured when police went to the home in response to a report of fireworks.

One of the women and the boy required hospitalization for their injuries; the other woman was treated and released.

As of Monday, at least 51 children had been injured or killed by gunfire this year in the St. Louis region.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .