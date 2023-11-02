9-year-old critical after struck by fleeing car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A nine-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a car that fled the scene.

The Kansas City Police Department says about 7:15 Wednesday night a 9-year-old and his father were walking across North Hardesty, just south of Saida Avenue.

A black sedan, traveling north on North Hardesty, struck the 9-year-old.

The black sedan then fled the scene, north on Hardesty Avenue.

The 9-year-old was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

