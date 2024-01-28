Watch Now
9-year-old girl dies, 7 others suffer injuries in crash on Missouri Highway 7

Posted at 8:01 AM, Jan 28, 2024
2024-01-28

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 9-year-old girl died and three juveniles and four adults were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon on Missouri Highway 7 at 227th Street.

Around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a 2021 Kia Soul was driving east on Missouri Highway 7. The driver did not stop for a stop sign at 227th Street and struck a southbound 2019 Honda Pilot, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Honda overturned and came to a halt on the right side of the roadway.

A juvenile passenger of the Kia was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. MSHP identified the girl as a 9-year-old resident of Raytown, Missouri.

The adult driver of the Kia was transported to a hospital in serious condition, while two other juvenile passengers were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

One juvenile female and two adults occupying the Honda suffered serious injuries, while a third adult in the Pilot was transported with moderate injuries, per MSHP.

MSHP is investigating the crash.

