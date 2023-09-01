A Belton woman died in a Friday morning crash in Overland Park at West 135th Street and Nieman Road

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Belton woman died in a Friday morning traffic crash in Overland Park at West 135th Street and Nieman Road.

Overland Park police said the victim, Terre L. Gruetze of Belton, was driving east on West 135th Street approaching a green light where West 135th Street intersects with Nieman Road.

A driver going west on West 135th Street tried to turn left onto soutbound Nieman Road.

A police department summary of the accident states that vehicle failed to yield and hit Gruetze's vehicle.

Police said the collision caused Gruetze's vehicle to roll over and she was ejected.

The driver and two passengers in the vehicle that struck Gruetze were not injured, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating in the investigation.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.