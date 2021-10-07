A man has been charged for allegedly shooting at his Northland neighbors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged for allegedly shooting at his neighbors Monday before an hours-long standoff with Kansas City, Missouri, police officers.

Carl Twombly, 42, was charged in Clay County Court with discharging a firearm at a moving vehicle, house or person, according to a court document.

The incidents began after Twombly found out he was being evicted from his home in the 11800 block of North Bellefontaine Avenue.

Twombly told police he began drinking and drank a lot that night, according to a court document.

A woman told police Twombly came to her home at about 2:30 p.m. holding a handgun up in the air.

Twombly threatened to shoot the woman and began shooting at the woman and her son.

The next shooting occurred when Twombly knocked on a woman's door and told her he had been evicted, according to a court document.

He asked the woman if she wanted to buy his washer and dryer.

She didn't and Twombly left.

Moments later, the woman told police, she heard 20-30 gunshots.The woman fled from her house and hid in a neighbor's house.

More shots were fired, other neighbors told police.

An officer who got to the area about 3:30 p.m. heard gunshots, according to a court document, and officers began tactical operations to get people out of the area.

Twombly later told police he didn't point his gun at anyone, just at his own head.

