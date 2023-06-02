Accused bank robber, superfan 'ChiefsAholic' lands on KC Crime Stopper's most wanted list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Xaviar Babudar, the Kansas City Chiefs superfan accused of robbing a bank in Tulsa County, Oklahoma, has landed on the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted list.

The website listed Babudar as the fifth most wanted fugitive.

Babudar, 28, has been on the run since he removed his ankle monitor and missed an arraignment hearing in Tulsa County in March.

After missing court, a $1 million bond warrant was issued for Babudar.

Babudar was arrested on Dec. 6, 2022, after allegedly robbing a Tulsa Teacher Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma.

Court documents revealed Babudar walked into the bank, pointed a gun at an employee's chest and made them take him to the bank's vault.

Babudar told the employee he'd "put a bullet" in their head if he wasn't given $100 bills. He later escaped the bank with a large amount of money.

Police arrested Babudar the same day and recovered ski goggles, a paintball mask and Black CO2 pistol from him.

Prior to his arrest, Babudar had a strong social media following where he was known as ChiefsAholic.

On his Twitter account, Babudar documented trips he took to Chiefs game across the country as well as bets he placed on the team.

The Twitter account, which had thousands of followers, has since been deleted.

—

