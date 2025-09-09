Accused Jackson County killer's escape ended Tuesday in an arrest in Cass County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An accused murderer’s flight from justice ended Tuesday when he was arrested by officers from several law enforcement agencies.

Richard Zane Holliday, 41, was captured at 12:45 p.m. at State Route 291 and E. 175th Street in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

Cass County sheriff’s deputies, Kansas City, Missouri, police officers and the U.S. Marshal’s Service Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Holiday.

Holliday was trying to evade law officers after he cut off a device that tracked his movements in August 2025.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said after Holliday cut off his monitor, they immediately requested a warrant for his arrest.

“Subsequent to our request, Jackson County Judge Adam Caine revoked Mr. Holliday's bond and issued a no-bond warrant remanding Mr. Holliday into custody,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Holliday was wanted for a 2022 homicide in Kansas City, Missouri, and a burglary.

Holliday is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in the March 2022 killing of 38-year-old Sheryl Turley.

KSHB 41 Sheryl Turley murder scene

A railroad employee found Turley’s body March 1, 2022, near train tracks at East 91st Street and Old Santa Fe Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police talked to a woman who told them she allowed Holliday to borrow a white, 2000 Pontiac Grand Am on Feb. 27, 2022, according to a court document.

She also told the officers a handgun was in the car.

The court document also states on Feb. 28, 2022, Holliday went to a house in Kansas City and tried to take a woman’s car at gunpoint.

The woman froze and Holliday left without the vehicle.

He also broke into a nearby house, fought with the people inside and demanded their keys, according to the court document.

Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators found a silver and black .40-calber Smith & Wesson SD40 handgun in the Little Blue River near where the victim’s body had been found.

In August 2023, a detective went to a federal prison in Kentucky to get a buccal swab from Holliday. He was serving a prison term for a crime separate from the Turley murder.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.