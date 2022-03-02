Jackson County suspicious death ruled homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a dead body was found Tuesday morning near East 91st Street and Old Santa Fe Road, Kansas City, Missouri, detectives began investigating. The case has now been ruled a homicide.

The victim, Sheryl Turley, 38, was found near train tracks by a railroad employee, according to KCPD.

There is a cash reward being offered for anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.

"Detectives continue the investigation today, but still want to speak with anyone who may know something. Or you can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline, 816-474-TIPS," a KCPD spokesperson said in a statement. "There is a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case."

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .