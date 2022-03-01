Watch
Suspicious death investigation underway at Old Santa Fe Road

Courtesy Sheriff Forté on Twitter
Jackson County law enforcement investigates a suspicious death around shortly before 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, near 91st Street and Old Santa Fe Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 13:17:13-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspicious death investigation is underway in Jackson County.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, officers received reports of a dead body shortly after 9:45 a.m. at East 91st Street and Old Santa Fe Road.

Officers say a railroad employee located the victim, who police believe is an adult, off the tracks west of the intersection.

A suspicious death investigation is underway by crime scene personnel and homicide detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or may anonymously share information at the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

