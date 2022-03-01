Suspicious death investigation underway at Old Santa Fe Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspicious death investigation is underway in Jackson County.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, officers received reports of a dead body shortly after 9:45 a.m. at East 91st Street and Old Santa Fe Road.

Officers say a railroad employee located the victim, who police believe is an adult, off the tracks west of the intersection.

A suspicious death investigation is underway by crime scene personnel and homicide detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or may anonymously share information at the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.