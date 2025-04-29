Accused killer pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder, other charges in double killing in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man pleaded guilty Monday in the shooting deaths of two people in an SUV in May 2021 in Independence.

Steven B. Turner Jr. pleaded guilty in Jackson County Court to second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Turner, 48, told police after the shooting he fired 17 shots into an SUV occupied by the victims, Billy M. Davis and Ashley D. Walker, according to a court document.

The shooting happened behind a house on Huttig Avenue, and officers found the SUV and the victims after the SUV collided with a parked car.

Court documents state Turner and Davis did not get along, and Turner shot at Davis twice — once at a Northland hotel and at Davis' residence in Kansas City, Missouri.

Turner threw a gun out a window when police found him at a Kansas City, Missouri, apartment building.

Police found the weapon.

The court document states he got a call that Davis was at a house in Independence, and it would be a good time to shoot him.

Turner told detectives he did not know Walker was in the SUV with Davis, according to a court document.

Turner faces up to 55 years in prison. His sentencing is set for July 7.

