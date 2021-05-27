Man charged in the shooting deaths of man, woman in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is accused in the May 23 murders of a man and woman found shot in an SUV in Independence, Missouri.

Steven B. Turner, 44, of Higginsville, Missouri, is charged in Jackson County Court with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

Independence police officers found Billy M. Davis and Ashley D. Walker in a bullet-riddled SUV with its driver's side and rear windows shattered by gunfire, according to a court document.

The shooting happened behind a house on Huttig Avenue and police found the SUV nearby after it collided with the front end of a parked car.

One person told police Turner was friends with Walker and often helped her with her utility bills, a court document states.

Turner and Davis did not get along and police were told Turner shot at Davis twice — once at a Northland hotel and at Davis's residence in Kansas City, Missouri.

The court document states shell casings recovered at the shooting scene matched shell casings in five other incidents in the area, including a homicide in September 2020.

Police found Turner at a Kansas City, Missouri, apartment building.

He threw a gun out the window, but detectives found the weapon.

Turner later told police he received a call the morning of May 23 from an unknown number, the document states.

The caller told Turner that Davis was at a house in Independence and it would be a good time to shoot him, the document states.

Turner said he saw Davis sitting in the running SUV in the backyard of the house.

The court document states Turner told detectives he stepped outside the house and shot 17 times at the SUV.

He also told detectives and others he did not know Walker was in the SUV when he opened fire.

