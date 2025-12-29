Additional charges filed in connection to death of 13-year-old Linn County boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, have announced additional charges against a Linn County, Kansas, man in connection with the death of 13-year-old boy who had been missing.

On Monday, detectives with KCKPD filed new charges against Damon Leonard, 47, of Pleasanton, Kansas, including interference of law enforcement, criminal desecration and having a vicious dog at large.

Leonard was previously charged in Bates County, Missouri, with abandonment of a corpse .

In a news release Monday, a KCKPD spokesperson said several dogs were seized from Leonard’s Linn County property.

“The investigation remains ongoing, with the potential for additional charges being filed,” the KCKPD spokesperson said.

Police in KCK were asked to lead the investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, Dec. 21, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office asked for help in locating missing 13-year-old Airen Andula.

Andula’s body would eventually be recovered on Monday, Dec. 22, in a ravine on a property in Bates County, Misssouri. Searchers were directed to the location by Leonard.

