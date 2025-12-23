Juvenile reported missing Sunday in Linn County, Kansas, found dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile reported missing over the weekend was located deceased on Monday.

“The family has been notified, and we respectfully ask that their privacy be honored as they grieve,” the sheriff’s office posted Monday night on social media . “Out of consideration for the family, no further details will be released at this time.”

The sheriff’s office says the investigation into the juvenile’s death will be handled by an outside agency, though the post does not name the agency.

On Sunday, deputies asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen around 8 a.m. Sunday in the Holiday Lakes Community.

