Additional crews called in to fight overnight fire at Lee’s Summit food distribution warehouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second alarm fire response late Thursday night into Friday morning helped Lee’s Summit firefighters turn back a blaze at a food distribution warehouse.

Around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, firefighters received word that a refrigerated trailer in the docking area of Performance Food Group’s warehouse at 290 SE Thompson Drive had caught fire.

While no cargo was inside the burning trailer, heat and smoke conditions were able to spread into a dock loading area before firefighters were able to put out the blaze around 12:25 a.m.

The fire itself did not make it inside the building, but the resulting smoke conditions prompted the Jackson County Environmental Health Department to respond to the scene to make sure the smoke did not have any negative impact on food that was stored inside the warehouse.

Investigators have yet to determine what caused the fire but believe it stared in the trailer’s refrigeration unit.

No employees or firefighters were injured in the fire.

