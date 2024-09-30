Adrian man charged with shooting, killing his father

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Adrian man has been charged with first-degree homicide and armed criminal action after allegedly shooting and killing his father Sunday night.

The Bates County Sheriff's Office received a call at 11:20 p.m. from a male who said he shot his dad, who had adopted him, and fled on foot.

He was unable to give his location but did tell dispatchers the location of the shooting, 8th Street in Adrian.

Emergency crews responded and located 41-year-old John McMurphy. He was pronounced dead at the scene, per the sheriff's office.

Just a few minutes later, the alleged shooter, Carter Joshua Curtis, was taken into custody a block away.

Curtis, 18, and McMurphy both lived at the residence.

Curtis is being held on a no-bond warrant.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

