Adult, juvenile killed Thursday morning in Louisburg, Kansas, fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a deadly fire Thursday morning in Louisburg, Kansas.

The Louisburg Fire Department says crews were dispatched around 11 a.m. to the 600 block of N. 5th Street.

Additional first responders from Louisburg Police, Paola Fire, Miami County Sheriff and EMS and the Overland Park Fire Department also responded to the scene.

A spokesperson said a juvenile and an adult died from the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

