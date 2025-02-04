Adult man killed in stabbing in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide in the 500 block of Quincy.

Police say they were called to the area about 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a home with an open door and several people outside summoning officers to the home.

Police say they went inside, they found an adult man who had been stabbed.

Police say he was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say they believe this may have started with a verbal argument.

Police say they took an adult woman into custody for further questioning.

Detectives say they are not looking for any additional suspects.

