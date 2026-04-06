Affidavit: Former Bonner Springs detective used license plate cameras to stalk wife

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wyandotte County District Court judge released new details Monday in a slew of charges filed last month against a former Bonner Springs Police Department detective.

In March, Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree filed 18 charges against Kyle Rector, 39, including child sexual exploitation, stalking and breach of privacy.

According to the affidavit filed in support of the charges, a captain in the Bonner Springs Police Department contacted a special agent at the Kansas Bureau of Investigations on Jan. 28, 2026, following an internal investigation into Rector. The captain told the KBI agent their investigation revealed that Rector “had used law enforcement technology and equipment to stalk his wife” and “persons [Rector] believed her to be intimately involved,” identified in court documents as two men.

Court documents reveal that Rector used license plate readers (LPR), such as Flock cameras, to track his wife and the two men. As part of their investigation, KBI agents requested Rector’s cell phone data.

Agents believed that Rector used LPR data close to where one of the two men lived. Agents then received cell phone data from Rector, which showed him in the area of one of the men.

Agents also detailed how Rector used department access to the Accurint Virtual Crime Center data to track his wife and the other two men more than 20 times in late December.

Court records reveal Rector’s wife filed for a protection order, which was granted and served on Jan. 19. Rector used the crime center data to make three more searches even after being served the protection order.

Court documents indicate that Rector would use the department resources, including his department-issued Ford Explorer SUV, to track and surveil the three victims while he was both on and off duty.

As KBI agents continued their investigation, they spoke with Rector’s spouse, who told them she had separated from Rector in November 2025. The woman told KBI agents that she found a computer program on her laptop that allowed remote access.

The woman also recalled an incident on Jan. 13 when she noticed the light switch in her bedroom looked different. She contacted Kansas City, Kansas, police, who disassembled the light switch and discovered a hand-made video recording device with a micro disk attached.

Agents also received a warrant to search several pieces of equipment belonging to Rector, one of which was a USB hard drive that contained child sexual abuse material. The USB also contained images and video that Rector had taken that captured his wife and one of the two male victims.

In one instance on Nov. 15, 2025, Rector’s wife was with one of the two male victims at a Planet Fitness in Olathe when Rector, who was watching nearby from his police vehicle, confronted the pair. The male victim told police he and Rector’s spouse drove off, with Rector following them in his police vehicle through parking lots in the area. Rector stopped following the pair once they got onto a nearby highway.

After completing their investigation, police in Bonner Springs terminated Rector on Jan. 26.

Rector was arrested and booked into the Wyandotte County Detention Center on March 18 on a $150,000 bond. Online jail records reveal that Rector posted bond.

Rector made his first appearance before a judge on March 31. The judge set a hearing for 9 a.m. on May 19.

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