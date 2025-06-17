Affidavit reveals connection between fentanyl dealer, woman who died with unborn child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At 5:35 p.m. on Christmas Eve in December 2023, Alexandra Hunter sent a Facebook message to Izabel Reed.

In the message, Hunter asked if she could come inside Reed’s Roeland Park home.

Less than five hours later, a Roeland Park police officer found Hunter lifeless inside a women’s restroom at a nearby QuikTrip.

An autopsy would later reveal that Hunter died from Acetylfentanyl, fluorofentanyl and fentanyl intoxication. The autopsy also revealed that Hunter was 35-38 weeks pregnant with a “normally developing male” who had no signs of death prior to that of the mother.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged Reed on May 8 with first-degree murder in the death of the unborn child and distribution of fentanyl that resulted in Hunter’s death.

Reed was arrested and booked into the Johnson County Jail on June 5, where she’s remained ever since on a $1 million bond. She’s set for a preliminary hearing on the charges on July 2.

The charges are the result of a years-long drug investigation by the Northeast Kansas Drug Task Force, Roeland Park Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Johnson County District Court Judge Thomas Sutherland released the affidavit filed in support of the charges.

After finding Hunter’s body, police collected several pieces of evidence from the bathroom stall, including two pieces of foil, one with a small plastic baggie containing a rock-like substance, and Hunter’s cell phone. A test of the substance would later test positive for .15 grams of para-fluorotentanyl and fentanyl.

According to the affidavit, a drug force detective who was already investigating Reed was assigned the case to explore a possible link.

Investigators set up controlled buys at the home of Reed and another dealer to confirm they sold drugs, including fentanyl.

In February 2024, investigators obtained a search warrant for Reed’s Roeland Park home, during which they recovered a cell phone belonging to Reed.

Investigators were able to use Reed’s phone and the cell phone that was recovered in the bathroom where Hunter’s body was located.

Investigators discovered that Reed had created a contact in her phone for Hunter, which included a photo of Hunter. The contact entry included a note in which Reed allegedly wrote “addict.”

