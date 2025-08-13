Alabama man faces charges in deadly North Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Mobile, Alabama, man faces charges in the deadly shooting Monday near the intersection of Missouri 210 and Armour Road in North Kansas City.

Ray Von McCall Jr. is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Just before 3 p.m. Monday, North Kansas City police were called to the scene.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle that appeared to have been involved in a crash. Then, they discovered the driver had a gunshot wound near his chest.

The victim, 33-year-old Deandre Ferguson, was transported to an area hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators reviewed camera footage from North Kansas City cameras. Footage revealed McCall drove from the Econo Lodge area to the parking lot on the west side of Subway, where Ferguson’s vehicle arrived a short time later.

The two appeared to communicate while remaining in their vehicles before Ferguson drove over to the nearby gas station, at 1910 Armour Rd.

McCall, who was said to be driving a black Audi, drove near the exit as Ferguson was exiting the parking lot onto Armour Road.

Cameras captured McCall pulling in front of Ferguson to block his path, leaning outside his driver’s window with a firearm, and shooting at Ferguson’s vehicle multiple times using his left hand. McCall was said to be wearing a distinctive pink hat in the video.

Detectives said six 9mm shell casings were recovered from the scene.

While Ferguson attempted to flee, he struck a traffic sign and crashed into an Interstate 35 overpass support.

McCall fled southbound on I-35.

Based on license plate information provided by witnesses, police learned an NKC officer read McCall’s plate earlier while he was parked in the Econo Lodge parking lot. The search found he was involved in a KCPD crash report.

Officers also learned he attempted to check in at the hotel about 30 minutes before the shooting.

The Metro Squad was activated Tuesday to assist in the investigation, working to follow up on several leads connected with the incident.

McCall’s license was picked up by a reader at 7 a.m. Tuesday in Tupelo, Mississippi. Authorities said he is believed to be “armed and dangerous and a threat to public safety.”

McCall has previous arrests and possible convictions in Alabama for felony assault and shooting at a vehicle, as well as an arrest and possible conviction for possession of a stolen firearm in Mississippi, a court document stated.

A warrant has been issued for McCall’s arrest. Once he is in custody, a Clay County judge has requested he be held on a $2 million cash-only bond.

—

