All lanes of NB US Highway 71 before 87th Street closed due to police standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All lanes of northbound U.S. 71 Highway at Gregory Boulevard are closed due to police activity in the area.

A spokesperson with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department told KSHB 41 detectives were looking for a man on an arrest warrant.

He was located in a home in the 7100 Block of Chestnut Avenue, which is about a block from the closure.

The wanted man had a gun and barricaded the door to prevent detectives from entering the house.

Around 4:30 p.m., police said the standoff was ongoing.

Drivers are asked to see an alternate route.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.

—

