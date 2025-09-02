Alleged knife-wielding man faces charges after running at Clay County deputies with weapon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The alleged knife-wielding man who ran at Clay County deputies and was shot over the weekend faces charges in the incident.

Aaron M. Perez-Engel, 38, is charged with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action.

The incident began around 2:20 p.m. Saturday when Kansas City, Missouri, police received a call about a man armed with a large knife in the shopping center near NE Englewood Road and North Oak Trafficway.

By the time officers arrived, the man had left the scene. A description of the man was broadcast to patrol officers, including the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Minutes later, a deputy in the area of NE 50th Street and North Oak Trafficway located Perez-Engel.

When the deputy attempted to contact Perez-Engel, he allegedly produced the knife from his waistband and began running on North Oak Trafficway.

The deputy then chased Perez-Engel on foot and called for backup.

Perez-Engel ran into a wooded area and repeatedly refused verbal commands to drop the weapon. Soon after, he charged at deputies but stopped.

In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, additional resources, such as K-9s, were called in.

However, just after 2:30 p.m., Perez-Engel allegedly ran toward deputies with the knife for a second time.

Two deputies fired their weapons and struck Perez-Engel, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Perez-Engel was treated and released that day.

No deputies were injured in the incident. The sheriff's office said the two deputies who shot at Perez-Engel were placed on paid leave, per the department's officer-involved shooting policy.

KCPD, the investigating agency, said a knife was recovered from the scene.

Perez-Engel is being held in the Clay County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

