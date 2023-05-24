Alleged Platte County drunk driver loses control of car, kills man working in his yard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 38-year-old Rushville, Missouri, man is in custody after he lost control of his car Tuesday evening, striking and killing a man doing yard work at his home.

The Platte County Prosecuting Attorney’s office charged Wesley Teague with driving while intoxicated that led to the death of another person after he was arrested at the crash scene.

Teague was driving his 2015 Chevrolet Camaro north around 6:45 p.m. on Northwest County Road M near County Road H in Platte County, according to court documents.

Teague crossed the center line then over-corrected, losing control of the car around the 22000 block of County Road M.

The car struck a concrete block on the edge of a driveway before continuing at a high rate of speed and hitting a 33-year-old Country Club, Missouri, man who had been clearing grass out of the ditch.

The man doing yard work was pronounced dead on the scene, but police and KSHB 41 are not identifying him, pending notification of family.

Court documents indicate that Platte County Sheriff’s deputies believed that Teague was impaired. After failing to pass field sobriety tests, deputies placed Teague under arrest.

After he was placed under arrest, Teague agreed to a breath test, which came back with a .128 blood alcohol content — well over the .08 legal limit.

Teague told deputies he had consumed two Guinness beers prior to the crash and had used marijuana earlier in the day.

Teague remains in custody at the Platte County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

“There is never a reason to drive under the influence,” Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen said in a statement. “Crashes like this one are a tragedy for all involved, their families and their communities.”

If Teague is able to post bond, he’ll be prohibited from operating a motor vehicle, consuming alcohol or other intoxicants not otherwise prescribed, and would have to wear a continuous alcohol monitoring device.

