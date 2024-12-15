Allegedly armed person taken into custody at Plaza pop-up bar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to a pop-up bar Saturday night on reports of an armed person.

Shortly before midnight, an individual was reportedly armed inside the Miracle on the Plaza pop-up bar near W. 48th and Jefferson streets.

Police said the person was “attempting to stab people” inside the business.

Employees partially barricaded the suspect in a corner using stools and bar furniture until officers arrived, KCPD said.

Once officers were on the scene, the suspect was taken into custody “without further incident.”

“No serious injuries were sustained,” police said.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.