Amber Alert activated for child missing from Ferguson, MO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a girl missing from Ferguson, MO, just outside St. Louis.

12-year-old Natonja Holmes was last seen on Monday, September 12 around 2:30 p.m.

Her hair was braided and she was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police say she was seen with two women.

One was wearing a white t-shirt with red shorts, and hair in long braids.

The other was wearing a pink hat and turquoise leggings.

Investigators say the woman wearing the pink hat and turquoise leggings guided the child by the arm into a vehicle. The vehicle might be a blue Dodge or Kia minivan; it did not have front or rear license plates.

If you see the women or child or know anything about this, you are asked to call 911 or the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .