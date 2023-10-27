Amber alert canceled for 1-year-old Kansas City girl

UPDATE: 1:45 A.M. :Police say they took the suspect into custody at 1:45 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an Amber alert for a missing 1-year-old girl, but they are currently involved in an Operation 100 with the suspect in this case.

Just before 8:00 p.m. police say they were called to 4747 Flora on a robbery that had just happened.

When they arrived, they say a woman told them she was in her vehicle parked at the location when an unknown woman approached her vehicle and tried to get in.

Police say the victim got out and tried to get the suspect to leave her alone, when the woman forced her way into the vehicle.

Police say the victim then tried to regain control of the vehicle and the suspect drove off in an unknown direction.

During the interaction, police say the victim was injured when she was knocked down and drug a short distance.

Police say the victim also told them her one-year-old granddaughter was in the car as well.

An Amber Alert was activated and the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Around 10 p.m. police say they were notified by Lee's Summit Police that they located the vehicle at I-470 and Woods Chapel Road.

Police say they located the suspect inside a nearby business and an Operation 100 was initiated.

Police say they took the suspect into custody at 1:45 a.m.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you can contact your local police department directly. But if you want/need to remain anonymous, you should call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, the hotline could could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.