Amber Alert issued for 10-month-old boy in Liberty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-month-old boy out of Liberty.

UPDATE, 8:17 p.m. | The three suspects are believed to have been heading southbound on North Withers Road.

EARLIER | Liberty police said in a Facebook post that around 5:50 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of North Withers on a reported kidnapping.

The child, identified as Car’mani Colston-Miller, was wearing a yellow T-shirt and red sweatpants.

He has short, black, curly hair.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in an alert that Car'mani was taken from his father.

Police said the suspects – Car’mani’s mother, Ashley Haygood, and man identified as Twanty and an unknown man – were driving a white GMC or Chevy “with black after-market wheel.” The license plate is unknown.

Haygood is 31 years old and has brown eyes. She weighs 154 pounds and is 5 feet, 1 inch, tall.

Twanty, whose real name is not known, has long dreadlocks.

The men, according to police, were armed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Liberty police at 816.439.4701 or 911.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .