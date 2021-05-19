Amber Alert issued for 10-month-old boy in Liberty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-month-old boy out of Liberty.
UPDATE, 8:17 p.m. | The three suspects are believed to have been heading southbound on North Withers Road.
EARLIER | Liberty police said in a Facebook post that around 5:50 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of North Withers on a reported kidnapping.
The child, identified as Car’mani Colston-Miller, was wearing a yellow T-shirt and red sweatpants.
He has short, black, curly hair.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in an alert that Car'mani was taken from his father.
Police said the suspects – Car’mani’s mother, Ashley Haygood, and man identified as Twanty and an unknown man – were driving a white GMC or Chevy “with black after-market wheel.” The license plate is unknown.
Haygood is 31 years old and has brown eyes. She weighs 154 pounds and is 5 feet, 1 inch, tall.
Twanty, whose real name is not known, has long dreadlocks.
The men, according to police, were armed.
Anyone with information is asked to call Liberty police at 816.439.4701 or 911.
