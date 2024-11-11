Amber alert issued for 2 children in south central Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Amber alert has been issued for two children separated from their mother in south central Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Yajayra Suleyma Molina-Yat, 22, and her two daughters, Rosana Michel Mo-Molina, 7 and Irma Rubi Mo-Morales, 6, left their home around 6 p.m. Sunday in O’Fallon, Missouri, with two unknown male subjects.

Around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, the mother became separated from her daughters against her will into a red pickup truck near Phillipsburg, Missouri.

The mother’s cell phone was last pinged around 1:30 a.m. near Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The children were last seen in a black SUV.

Descriptions of the mother and her two children are on the MoHP website.

The makes, models and license plate information of the two vehicles was not immediately known.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

