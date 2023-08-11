Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old St. Louis girl

Update | MSHP said Aaliyah was located and is safe.

Original story | The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl out of St. Louis.

Aaliyah Abernathy was taken by two suspects during a home invasion near 11231 Marbella Drive, the MSHP said.

Aaliyah was wearing an unknown shirt with pink leggings with white polka dots. Her hair was styled in a ponytail with pink and purple accessories.

The two suspects were wearing ski masks and black clothing and fled the scene in a Gray Hyundai Elantra. The vehicle was bearing Missouri plates 06EST5.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

