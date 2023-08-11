Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old St. Louis girl

41 Template
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
41 Action News
41 Template
41 Template
Posted at 9:17 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 22:43:24-04

Update | MSHP said Aaliyah was located and is safe.

Original story | The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl out of St. Louis.

Aaliyah Abernathy was taken by two suspects during a home invasion near 11231 Marbella Drive, the MSHP said.

Aaliyah was wearing an unknown shirt with pink leggings with white polka dots. Her hair was styled in a ponytail with pink and purple accessories.

The two suspects were wearing ski masks and black clothing and fled the scene in a Gray Hyundai Elantra. The vehicle was bearing Missouri plates 06EST5.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app