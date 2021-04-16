Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old boy from Ava, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a missing 5-year-old boy from Ava, Missouri, which is 50 miles east of Springfield.

Craig Emmerson was taken by his father Chad Emmerson, who allegedly assaulting Craig's mother and shot a gun inside a home according to MSHP.

Craig Emmerson weighs about 60 pounds and is about four feet tall. He was wearing a black superhero shirt, blue jeans and black "Hey Dude" shoes.

Chad Emmerson is about 6 feet tall, has a long beard, and has tattoos on his arms, back and chest.

The boy's father maybe driving north on Route B and traveling toward Springfield or Howell County, Missouri.

He's driving a black 2020 Gladiator Jeep with license plate SKU1LY.

