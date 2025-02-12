Amber Alert issued in parts of Missouri for missing 16-year-old from Wisconsin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert in parts of Missouri for a missing 16-year-old Wisconsin female who may be with a 40-year-old man.

Troopers say Sophia Martha Franklin, 16, was last seen at her home around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

Police there say Sophia, who is three months pregnant, may be with a possible suspect, Gary Francis Day, 40.

MSHP said the suspect was last seen at Sophia's residence on Monday, Feb. 3 at 7:48 a.m.

There is a no-contact order between the two.

MSHP issued the Amber Alert for Boone County, Cooper County, Howard County, Moniteau County, Morgan County, Pettis County, and Saline County.

The pair may be traveling through Missouri en route to Arkansas in a black 2014 Buick LaCrosse with either Pennsylvania plates KGW5186 or Arkansas plates BBR20L.

Day is described as a white male, five-feet, seven-inches tall and 165 pounds. He has blonde hair and green eyes.

Sophia is described as a white female, five-feet, nine-inches tall and 186 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

A clothing description was not available for either person.

There was an amber alert issued on Feb. 3 in Wisconsin and was extended to Arkansas three days later.

MSHP issued an endangered person advisory on Friday, Feb. 7.

Anyone with information about the pair could call 911 or contact the Beaver Dam Police Department at 888-304-3936.

