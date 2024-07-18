Amber Alert issued missing for 2-year-old taken at gunpoint in Kansas

KANSAS CTIY, Mo. — An Amber Alert was issue for a two-year-old from Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Jaxon Hailey and his mother were forcibly taken at gunpoint by a suspect about 1:30 p.m.

Jaxon and his mother were taken into Missouri where she managed to escape, but the suspect, identified as Darryl Livingston Jr., kept the boy.

Livingston was last seen driving a silver 2016 Kia Forte with temporary tags 018JA6.

The KBI said Livingston allegedly told Jaxon's mother that he would kill her and the child.

He was last seen driving near Wyandotte Street & W Meyer Boulevard

Anyone who sees Jaxon is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

