KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the three American Bullies stolen from a Raytown, Missouri, shelter over the weekend was found dead, according to the shelter's director.

Erin Morse, founding director of the Midwest Animal ResQ, told KSHB 41 that the dog was found dead in Leavenworth County near K-32 Highway.

Morse said the shelter is offering up to a $5,000 reward for any information on the whereabouts of the two other dogs.

The Leavenworth Sheriff's County Office is now investigating the incident.

—