American Red Cross assisting up to 60 people after Ray County fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — American Red Cross volunteers are assisting up to 60 people outside Henrietta, Missouri, in Ray County after multiple residences were damaged by a fire Thursday afternoon.

“Our hearts are with the families impacted by this wildfire, and we’re committed to surrounding them with support,” said JoAnn Woody, Executive Director of the American Red Cross, Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri. “This devastating event is a stark reminder that wildfires can ignite anytime, anywhere. Make a plan. Practice it. Test your smoke alarms.”

The Red Cross is partnering with the Salvation Army to help with immediate needs, including food and clothing, as well as providing referrals to much-needed resources.

The organization has also opened a shelter in partnership with the Salvation Army in Richmond, Missouri.

KSHB 41 Weather Meteorologist Wes Peery found smoke showing up on the radar at around 5 p.m. Thursday.

KSHB Radar showing smoke from a fire on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Ray County, Missouri.

Sheriff’s deputies in Ray County have asked for the public’s help to avoid the area until further notice.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.