Andrew Lester, man accused of shooting Ralph Yarl, could face trial in February 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andrew Lester, the man accused of shooting Ralph Yarl, could face trial in February 2025.

The new trial date is contingent on an ongoing mental health evaluation in Lester's criminal case.

In August, Lester's attorney filed a motion for him to receive the evaluation before he went to trial.

The trial was scheduled to begin on Oct. 7, 2024.

In the motion filed by Lester's attorney, he told the Clay County Court that his client's physical health and mental acuity have significantly declined.

In September, a judge ordered the evaluation for Lester.

Lester appeared in court on Tuesday, where a judge said the evaluation needed to be completed by Nov. 9.

There will then be a follow-up hearing for the evaluation on Nov. 26.

Lester's new trial date is set for Feb. 18, 2025, depending on the outcome of the mental health evaluation.

Lester shot Yarl multiple times on the night of April 13, 2023, after Yarl mistakenly went to the wrong home to pick up his siblings in the 1100 block of NE 115th Street in the Northland.

He's charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of Yarl.

—

