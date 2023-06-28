Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Argument over treatment of a child ends with shooting death in Lathrop, court docs say

Clinton County Sheriff's Office.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Clinton County Sheriff's Office
Clinton County Sheriff's Office emblem
Clinton County Sheriff's Office.jpg
Posted at 7:34 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 20:34:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is charged with murder after allegedly killing a man during an argument over the suspect's treatment of a child at a lake party in Lathrop, Missouri.

The Clinton County Prosecutor's Office charged Ammon Josiah Preston, 33, with second degree murder, armed criminal action and third degree felony assault and second felony assault in an incident June 24 at the Beach of Spring Lake inside Lake Arrowhead.

Preston got into an argument with Randy Turner, 44, of Lathrop, Missouri, over Preston's treatment of a child at the party, according to a court document.

Preston shoved the victim and got a handgun.

The victim allegedly said, "What are you going to do, shoot me?," the court document states.

Preston allegedly hit the victim with the gun and the gun went off, sending a bullet into the victim's neck.

Turner died at the scene.

Preston is in the Clinton County Jail. His bond is set at $500,000, according to the Clinton County Sheriff's website.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app