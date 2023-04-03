Armed man in standoff with law enforcement in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A disturbance in a Northland house Monday afternoon became a standoff with police when an armed man refused to come out of the house.

The house is the 400 block of Northeast 75th Street in Gladstone, Missouri, police said.

No word on what led to the argument inside the house.

Gladstone Police officers and members of the Clay County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team are on the scene.

No reports of any injuries.

North Oak Trafficway is still open, but side streets in the area are closed.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.