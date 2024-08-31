Armed suspect arrested Friday after standoff with Kansas City, Missouri, police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police tactical officers arrested a man with a gun Friday after an hours-long standoff.

The incident began when officers were sent about 12:15 p.m. on a suspicious person armed with a gun in the 4300 block of Troost Avenue, according to a police department news release.

Officers were told at the scene the man forced his way into a building.

Tactical officers and trained negotiators were called to the scene.



Several hours later, tactical officers went into the building, found the suspect and arrested him without incident, police said.

