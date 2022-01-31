Armed suspect robs Leawood Sarpino's Pizzeria Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leawood pizza restaurant was robbed early Monday morning.
The Sarpino's Pizzeria on 135th Street was robbed around 2 a.m. by a man with a weapon.
The man is described as in his 30s and wearing a grey Minnesota Vikings hoodie, dark blue pants, brown shoes, a medical face mask and white gloves.
Police said the suspect entered Sarpino's and brandished a weapon while demanding money from employees.
He left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
No injuries were reported by employees.
