Armed suspect robs Leawood Sarpino's Pizzeria Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leawood pizza restaurant was robbed early Monday morning.

The Sarpino's Pizzeria on 135th Street was robbed around 2 a.m. by a man with a weapon.

The man is described as in his 30s and wearing a grey Minnesota Vikings hoodie, dark blue pants, brown shoes, a medical face mask and white gloves.

Police said the suspect entered Sarpino's and brandished a weapon while demanding money from employees.

He left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported by employees.

